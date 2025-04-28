New chapter begins in Azerbaijani-Iranian relations as Pezeshkian marks his first visit to Baku

28 April 2025 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan welcomes a high-profile 120-member delegation led by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. More than just a diplomatic formality, this visit carries the weight of profound strategic ambitions. Alongside senior officials, the Iranian delegation includes private sector representatives, members of the inter-parliamentary friendship group, and governors from Iran’s four northwestern provinces — a sign that Tehran is playing for long-term gains, not just symbolic gestures. But what is expected from the Iranian President's visit to Baku?

At the centre of the discussions: an agenda as ambitious as it is urgent — expanding economic cooperation, launching future business missions, and, crucially, the commissioning of the Agband-Kalala bridge, a vital artery for accelerating bilateral trade.

Despite differing expectations, Azerbaijan and Iran converge on one essential truth: the era of uncertainty is over. Now begins the era of building real, mutually beneficial alliances.

The figures tell a promising story. In 2024 alone, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran grew by 20%, reaching $580 million. Yet the aspirations far exceed this. As Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzana Sadiq put it, the vision is bold: elevate annual trade turnover to an impressive $10 billion within five years.

This visit is not mere rhetoric — it will bring more than 100 Iranian private sector representatives to Baku, underlining Tehran’s determination to make business the beating heart of its future relations with Azerbaijan.

The energy sector already offers a glimpse of what this partnership can achieve. In May 2024, two major hydroelectric power stations — Khudaferin and Qiz-Qalasy on the Araz River — were jointly commissioned. Their impact will be transformative: irrigating over 400,000 hectares and producing 280 MW of electricity, significantly bolstering energy security for border regions on both sides.

Meanwhile, transport infrastructure stands as the next great frontier. Azerbaijan and Iran are fast-tracking cooperation along the International North-South Transport Corridor — a strategic spine connecting India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Europe. With the Rasht-Astara railway slated for completion in 2025, and new road and rail bridges over the Astarachay River nearing completion, freight efficiency across the region is poised to skyrocket.

Of particular geopolitical significance is the planned new transport corridor linking mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through Iranian territory. More than just a bridge between two points, this project would transform Azerbaijan into a pivotal Eurasian transit hub, expanding trade networks across Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East.

Agricultural cooperation is also entering a new era. Agreements have been signed to create joint agricultural zones, boost Azerbaijani agricultural exports to Iran, and tap into the new irrigation resources offered by the Giz-Galasy project. In a world grappling with rising food insecurity, this collaboration could secure the economic stability of both nations for years to come.

President Pezeshkian’s visit symbolizes more than economic aspirations — it marks a turning point in Iran’s regional strategy. Facing international sanctions, Tehran needs partners and markets. Azerbaijan, with its growing economic weight, developed infrastructure, and critical position on Eurasian trade routes, offers exactly that.

If Tehran is serious about creating sustainable foreign relations, it must look beyond short-term interests and embrace Azerbaijan as a reliable strategic partner.

Azerbaijan moves forward confidently, with vision and resolve. Iran must now decide: will it seize this opportunity to build a resilient and dynamic partnership, or will it allow hesitation to cede ground to competitors?

The first step is about to be taken. President Pezeshkian’s arrival signals that, perhaps, there is still a chance — a real chance — to forge a sustainable, prosperous, and enduring alliance.

The moment is ripe. The world watches.