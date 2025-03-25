Azerbaijan, Georgia see strong economic growth in non-oil trade
In the first two months of 2025, Azerbaijan and Georgia have demonstrated significant economic growth through their burgeoning trade relations, particularly in the non-oil sector. The figures tell an optimistic story: Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports to Georgia rose by a remarkable 23.3%, totaling...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!