10 February 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

While Armenian leaders insist they seek peace, their actions tell a very different story—one of military buildup, strategic fortifications, and growing arms deals with foreign partners. Newly emerged satellite images, intelligence reports, and recent developments on the ground reveal that Armenia is not only strengthening its defensive positions but actively preparing for another confrontation with Azerbaijan.

Fortifications along the border

Armenia has been constructing new concrete bunker fortifications in the Dashkasan direction, just kilometers from the border. Apparently, this information was released just a few hours ago on a "Telegram" channel called 'GSSR44'. These heavily reinforced positions come with newly established supply routes, additional firing points, and expanded engineering works stretching across the entire conditional border.

A similar pattern emerges in the Nakhchivan direction, where a newly established "Air Defense" and "Radio-Electronic" combat position has appeared near the border. Satellite images suggest these fortifications—initiated in 2023—could be part of a larger offensive military strategy rather than simple defensive measures.

The crucial details emerge from this point onward. The pro-government media outlet Caliber.Az has also reported a similar incident, presenting relevant facts that demand our attention. Let's closely examine what was highlighted there. As it was reported Armenia is rapidly stockpiling weapons and military vehicles, revealing an undeniable push for militarization. The country has already produced the first 10 of 26 planned Bastion armored personnel carriers, with more on the way. Meanwhile, France has delivered 12 CAESAR 155mm self-propelled artillery systems, with 24 more set to arrive before the end of the year.

Beyond France, Armenia is expanding its military supply chain with India and Poland:

It is negotiating the purchase of BrahMos and ASTRA missile systems, despite Russia’s veto power over BrahMos exports.

Hundreds of vehicles, including 366 Tata Xenon Double Cab 4x4 pickups and 208 Tata 715 4x4 trucks, have been shipped to Armenia via Georgia’s ports.

Spain is emerging as a supplier of advanced artillery, while a major defense agreement with Poland is in its final stages.

Revanchism resurfaces as the seperatist flag flies again...

The process does not even end there; the cherry on the top reveals itself when a flag representing a non-existent, so-called republic,*unrecognized by any sovereign state (including Armenia itself)*, which was destroyed back in September 2023, has been "coincidentally" raised. Despite Armenia’s positive diplomatic overtures over the past few weeks, nationalist and revanchist sentiments remain alive. In a brazen move, the so-called “Artsakh” flag was raised again in Echmiadzin’s central square, directly challenging any notion that Armenia is moving toward reconciliation. This symbolic act—done under the watch of the Armenian authorities—exposes the deep contradictions between official rhetoric and reality.

Armenia’s military buildup, secret arms deals, and growing alliances make one thing clear: its leadership is preparing for war, not peace. While the world listens to Yerevan's diplomatic language, the real message is being written in concrete bunkers, artillery shipments, and missile contracts.

If Armenia truly sought stability, why is it accelerating military procurement and fortifications? - a question which needs to be answered by the official Yerevan itself...