New era for Ganja as EBRD and Azerbaijan sign major water management deal

25 January 2025 14:33 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
At the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participated in several key meetings that underscored the country’s focus on enhancing its regional and global economic ties. Among the most notable outcomes was a significant agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which will pave the way for the development of Ganja’s water management infrastructure.

