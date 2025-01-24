Azernews.Az

Friday January 24 2025

Azerbaijan prepares for future job market shifts amid global macrotrends [ANALYSIS]

24 January 2025 13:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan prepares for future job market shifts amid global macrotrends [ANALYSIS]
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

As Azerbaijan's economy continues to evolve, the future of its job market is increasingly shaped by global macrotrends. These shifts are not isolated to Azerbaijan but reflect broader global patterns that are influencing labor markets worldwide.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more