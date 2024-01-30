Baku expects Armenia to move towards peace, not in words but in deeds

30 January 2024 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Recent actions coming from the leadership of Yerevan towards the process of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan speak about the reluctance of the RA leadership to cooperate with Azerbaijan. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan stated that "Azerbaijan must answer whether it is interested in establishing peace or not".

It is important to note that such statements are coming from the leadership of Yerevan as it moves closer to Western forces. Let us recall that the recent statement of N. Pashinyan during his speech once again demonstrates that the leadership of Yerevan intends to invest billions of dollars in the purchase of Western weapons rather than make efforts and actions towards the realisation of the peace process.

For information, Nikol Pashinyan appointed Kostanyan as Deputy Foreign Minister.

Before that, Kostanyan was one of Ararat Mirzoyan's five advisors; after his appointment, he became one of his four deputies, along with Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Vahe Gevorgyan, and Mnatsakan Safaryan.

The 28-year-old Kostanyan's career path is as follows: press secretary of the Civil Contract Party, head of the Deputy Prime Minister's office, assistant to the incumbent Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, then-advisor, now Deputy Foreign Minister. By the way, Mirzoyan does not hide the fact that Vahan is his friend.

Why are such provocative statements made by the RA leadership when the PM of this country has repeatedly stated that the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is recognised both at the international level and in Armenia itself, which also means agreement to peace? Let's move on to the AR Deputy Foreign Minister, who was recently appointed to this position. The AR Deputy Foreign Minister stated:

"The statements of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry raise doubts as to whether the Azerbaijani side is at all interested in the settlement of relations and the establishment of peace."

Earlier, speaking last Sunday with a speech dedicated to Armenia's army day, the Armenian PM said that Yerevan offered Baku to introduce a mechanism of mutual arms control and sign a non-aggression pact if "the process of signing a peace treaty is delayed". The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responded to this statement and said that Pashinyan's statement was aimed at diverting attention from the process of drafting a bilateral peace agreement and establishing interstate relations between the countries, which can be fully confirmed by the recent anti-Azerbaijani resolutions and provocations on international platforms.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of AR complains that Azerbaijan still holds (unconfirmed information) 23 prisoners, and nevertheless declares afterwards that the government of AR is ready to continue taking purposeful steps in the direction of regulating relations with Azerbaijan. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan does not provoke its diaspora around the world into provocative and propagandistic protests, which only aggravate the peace process, and expects from Armenia adequate actions, not words and statements.

Even after the defeat in the Second Garabagh War, the leadership of Armenia did not even make any efforts to provide maps of minefields or the places of mass graves from the First Garabagh War, but claimed that they were acting to "achieve peace.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the end of last year that very soon he would conclude a peace agreement with Armenia and the whole Garabagh issue would fade into history. Based on the promises of the Azerbaijani President and their successful realisation, the peace agreement will also be realised, whether Armenia wants it or not. Let us remember that it was the delaying of the process and violation of its obligations under international treaties for 30 years that led the Armenian leadership to the situation they are in now. Every delay and failure to fulfil their obligations led to heavy losses and fighting with Azerbaijan.

The statements of Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan speak of a "memorised text" that is used by the leadership of Yerevan whenever it is necessary to provoke further propaganda towards Azerbaijan. Let us remind you about the favourite song of Armenians about alleged "ethnic cleansing" in Garabagh against Armenian nationals and how the Russian Foreign Ministry put a stop to this issue. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a briefing that no ethnic cleansing was carried out against Armenian residents of Garabagh, and if there is any document or statement that shows that such ethnic cleansing took place, "please provide us with them. We would like the facts to be provided."

If earlier the separatist clan served as a barrier to peace between neighbours (Azerbaijan and Armenia), today the barrier is France, together with the Western Crusader Clan. Armenia's leadership has directly stated that it needs new allies, hinting at an alliance of European Union countries. Therefore, the statement of Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan can be considered a pro-Western provocation, where he apparently does not care about his people, which in his statement chooses unjustified provocative rhetoric against Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan does not want to be the object of a global neo-imperialist redistribution of the world, wishing to remain neutral and continue to pursue a balanced foreign policy. Armenia, on the other hand, does not have the potential to pursue an independent policy, hence the feverish, contradictory movements and chaotic statements of its leadership.

---

Abbas Ganbay is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @Noend33

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz