Remains of four fallen soldiers from First Garabagh War to be laid to rest

11 September 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Tomorrow, the remains of four soldiers who were previously listed as missing during the First Garabagh War and whose identities have now been confirmed will be buried with honor, Azernews report.

According to a statement released by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, the remains were identified through recent forensic efforts and will be returned to their families for burial.

The fallen heroes are:

Murad Məlikməmməd oğlu Vəliyev , to be buried in the cemetery of Nütəh village, Quba district.

, to be buried in the cemetery of Nütəh village, Quba district. Cəlal Xankişi oğlu Abdullayev , to be laid to rest in the cemetery of Gobustan settlement, Qaradağ district, Baku.

, to be laid to rest in the cemetery of Gobustan settlement, Qaradağ district, Baku. Ayaz Əsgəralı oğlu Zərbəliyev , whose final resting place will be the Alley of Martyrs in Göyçay city.

, whose final resting place will be the Alley of Martyrs in Göyçay city. Vəkil Möylan oğlu Qayıbov, to be buried in the cemetery of Qəmərvan village, Qəbələ district.

These burials mark another solemn chapter in Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s sovereignty. The identification and burial of these soldiers bring long-awaited closure to their families and reaffirm the country’s commitment to remembering its martyrs.