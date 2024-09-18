British Foreign Secretary declares Azerbaijan's actions in Garabagh as liberation

18 September 2024 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

The British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, in his substack has endorsed Azerbaijan's 19-September anti-terrorist operation as the liberation of the Garabagh region from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports, citing a post on X.

"The states of Central Asia look increasingly east and south. Azerbaijan has been able to liberate the territory it lost in the early 1990s. Georgia and Moldova are engaging with NATO and EU," it was said in the post.

Recall that the Azerbaijan army conducted an anti-terrorist operation in Garabagh on 19 September 2023 against the separatist Armenian formations illegally stationed in Garabagh. Breaching the articles of the November 10 capitulation document signed by the Armenian Prime minister on 10th November 2020, Armenia resisted leaving the Azerbaijani territories.

In addition, Armenia continued illegally arming groups of separatist elements and as a result of Armenia's resorting to provocations in Garabagh the Azerbaijan army took retaliatory measures to clear the separatist elements from the region.

