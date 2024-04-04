Azerbaijani NGOs make joint statement on Armenia's landmine terror

4 April 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Victims of the landmine terror of Armenia, the family members of the landmine victims, and the Azerbaijani NGOs operating in this field have issued a joint statement, Azernews reports.

"We, the victims of mine terrorism in Armenia, family members of mine victims, and NGOs operating in this field, made a joint statement on April 4, the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance for Mine Clearance, urging the international community to support the goal of a World Without Mines as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal of the UN. We call for mobilisation for the announcement. 60 million people around the world are still at risk of landmines," the statement reads.

Azerbaijan suffers from the mine terror of Armenia, it is among the countries most polluted by mines. Armenia, which occupied part of Azerbaijan's lands for many years, buried more than 1.5 million landmines in these territories, and the territory was heavily polluted with other explosive munitions. We call on the international community to prosecute Armenia and support Azerbaijan in its humanitarian demining activities.

As a result of Armenia's mine terrorism, 3429 Azerbaijani people have been injured by mines since 1991. Most of them are civilians - 358 are children and youth, and 38 are women.

Only in the last 1 month, three people fell into mines in Tartar and Aghdam, two of them are young people - one is 18 years old, the other is 29 years old.

Armenia's goal is war against the peaceful population of Azerbaijan. Mines, including trap mines, found in residential houses, cemeteries and other places in the liberated areas are proof of this. Even a number of mass graves were mined around. Mines have been buried for people who come to visit and try to find the remains of their natives in these places after years of longing. This is a crime against humanity

Despite all the calls, Armenia does not provide accurate information and maps about mined areas. The fakeness and unreliability of most given maps is also proven by the fact that the absolute majority of mine incidents in recent times have occurred outside of these maps. This activity does not serve peace in any way.

After the 44-day war in 2020 - 77% of the people who died from mine incidents in Azerbaijan were civilians. Since November 10, 2020, 350 people fell into landmines in the liberated areas, 65 of them lost their lives, and 285 were injured.

The landmine issue has become the biggest problem of Azerbaijan today. After 30 years of looting and destruction by Armenia, the state of Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale restoration and construction works in Garabagh and East Zangezur, which were freed from occupation, and is returning the former settlers to their homelands. However, the mine threat is a serious obstacle to this process, a source of danger to the lives and health of citizens.

We, as victims of mine terrorism in Armenia, family members of mine victims, and representatives of NGOs operating in this field, call on citizens to fully comply with safety rules when moving in liberated areas, not to enter non-public areas, and to pay attention to all danger signs.

Today, the state of Azerbaijan carries out demining activities almost entirely at the expense of its internal resources. We call on the international community and international organisations to cooperate closely with Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining. We welcome the heroes and the dedicated people who have been doing their work with our profession, which covers a very risky field but is a very honourable profession, in which women are also included in the ranks!

Mined areas in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur are a big blow to ecology and the environment, as well as agriculture. This leads to the creation of ecological problems, the destruction of flora and fauna, and the inefficient use of land areas.

We believe that the day will come when Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur will be declared a mine-free region. This is a key condition for security, return and prosperity in the region.

We appeal to the world community to fully support Azerbaijan in order to bring this day closer, and to take consistent action to declare the goal of "mine-free world" as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal of the UN.

Signatures:

1. Umud Mirzayev – International Eurasia Press Fund;

2. Hafiz Safikhanov - "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines," Public Union;

3. Ray Karimoglu - Association of Mine Victims of Azerbaijan;

4. Alimammad Nuriyev - Constitutional Research Foundation;

5. Rauf Zeini - National Forum of Non-Governmental Organisations;

6. Azer Allahverenov - "Eurasia" Migration Initiatives Platform, Public Union;

7. Zaur Ibrahimli - "Prioritet" Social Economic Research Centre, Public Union;

8. Novella Jafaroglu - Azerbaijan Women's Rights Protection Society Public Union named after D. Aliyeva;

9. Sevinj Orujova - "Zafar" Public Union of Support to Martyrs' Families;

10. Konul Behbudova - "Karabakh Missing Families" Public Union;

11. Davud Rahimli - Chairman of the Union of Disabled Organizations;

12. Saadat Banyarli - "International Human Rights Society Azerbaijan National Section" Public Union;

13. Saida Gocamanli - Public Union for the Protection of Human Rights and Rule of Law;

14. Sahib Mammadov - Citizens Labor Rights Protection League;

15. Amin Mammadov - "Specialists in the field of water use" Public Union;

16. Rashad Mehdiyev - "Gilavar Photo Club" Public Union

17. Muqabil Bayramov - "Public Union of Azerbaijan Cartographers;

18. Tavakkul Iskandarov - "Biological Diversity Center" Public Union

19. Chingiz Ganizade - "Democracy and Human Rights Committee" Public Union;

20. Korkhmaz Ibrahimli - "Biosphere" Public Union;

21. Anar Khalilov - "Healthy Development and Education" Public Union;

22. Ahmed Abbasbeyli - "Development of Society and Civil Relations" Public Union;

23. Nadir Jafarov - "Chirag" Humanitarian Public Union;

24. Aydin Karimov - Independent Legal Center Public Union;

25. Asaf Aliyev - "Veterans of Karabakh" Public Union

26. Mehdi Mehdiyev – "Karabakh war disabled, veterans and families of martyrs" Public Union;

27. Mirhasan Hasanov - Chernobyl Disabled People's Union;

28. Fuzuli Rzaguliyev - Azerbaijan Patriotic War Veterans Public Union;

29. Zaur Guliyev - "Education and Social Development of Beylagan Youth" Public Union;

30. Irada Hasanova - "Sema va Eco" Social Economic Development Assistance Public Union;

31. Samad Vakilov - "Commissioner Legal Center" Public Union;

32. Mammadov Zabil Alastan oghlu, a mine victim;

33. Mammadzade Vidadi Veli oglu, victim of landmine;

34. Mine victim Zeynalov Telman Babir oghlu;

35. Ahmadov Alasgar Aziz oglu, a family member of Ahmadov Yasin Alasgar oglu, who died as a result of a mine explosion;

36. Ismayilov Polad Alish oglu, a mine victim;

37. Mammadov Azer Ahmed oglu, a mine victim;

38. Mine victim Alizade Hasanali Sahin oglu;

39. Yagubov Elshan Yagub oghlu, a family member of Yagubov Fakhreddin Yagub oghlu, who died as a result of the mine incident;

40. Kahramanov Muhammed Khalil, a family member of Uzeyir Khalil Kahramanov, who was killed as a result of a mine incident;

41. Hajiyeva Shabnam Shakir gizi, a family member of Hajiyev Shakir Maharram oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;

42. Gadimzade Tural Firuddin oghlu, a family member of Hajiyev Firuddin Maharram oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mine incident;

43. Huseynov Adishirin Zulfugar oghlu, a family member of Huseynov Zulfugar Adishirin oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mine incident;

44. Safarov Samir Maharram oghlu, a family member of Adilzadeh Zibeyda Shakir, who died as a result of a mine incident;

45. Ahmedov Togrul Vilayat oglu, victim of a mine;

46. Ahmadov Orkhan Kamil oghlu, a mine victim;

47. Babayev Fadakar Gabil oghlu, a family member of Babayev Zabil Gabil oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;

48. Alakbarov Elgun Mahmud oglu, a mine victim;

49. Mirzayev Elmaddin Tofig oghlu, a mine victim;

50. Imanov Azad Telman oghlu, a family member of Imanov Bahruz Telman oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mine incident;

51. Mine victim Mukhtarov Azad Aydın oghlu;

52. Guliyev Shahin Allahverdi, a family member of Guliyev Mehman Allahverdi oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;

53. Alasgarov Shaig Mustaqim, a family member of Alasgarov Mustaqim Allahveran oghlu, who died as a result of a mine explosion;

54. Mine victim, Agalarov Ali Alibaba oghlu;

55. Mine victim, Azimzade Hafiz Salim oglu;

56. The father of Huseynov Bayram and Huseynov Razin, who died as a result of the mine incident, as well as the injured Anar Huseynov, the son of Huseynov Akif Mukhtar, who was a victim of the mine;

57. Mammadov Emin Hasan oglu, a mine victim;

58. Mine victim Guliyev Arif Sabir oglu;

59. Samadov Shirzad Abish oghlu, a family member of Abishov Siraj Abish oghlu, who was killed as a result of the landmine incident;

60. Ibrahimov Asgar Ali oghlu, a family member of Ibrahimov Maharram Ali oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;

61. Mine victim Aslanov Khanlar Fazil oghlu;

62. Hamidov Faig Sovet oghlu, a family member of Hamidov Elsavar Sovet oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mine incident;

63. Abilov Mahir Ramiz oghlu, a mine victim;

64. Gandiyev Firuddin Ismayil oghlu, a family member of Gandiyev Vusal Firuddin oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mine incident;

65. Mine victim, Valiyev Ruhin Sultan oglu;

66. Mine victim, Jabbarov Nijat Novruz oghlu;

67. Panahov Rodik Shamseddin oglu, a mine victim;

68. Mine victim, Aliyarov Sadir Heydar oglu;

69. Askerov Elnur Asif oglu, a mine victim;

70. Alishov Nasib Oktay, a family member of Alishov Oktay Bayram oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;

71. Mahmudov Shahriyar Mahmud oghlu, a family member of Mahmudov Bakhtiyar Mahmud oghlu, who was killed as a result of the mine incident;

72. Mine victim, Gurbanov Abdulla Novruz oghlu;

73. Mine victim, Novruzov Ruhin Aladdin oglu;

74. Daughter of Jafarova Tamam Aslan, a mine victim;

75. Mine victim, Babashov Khazar Tariyel oglu;

76. Mine victim, Alasgarov Abdulla Hamid oglu;

77. Askerov Masim Hasan oglu, a mine victim;

78. Mine victim Aliyev Sahib Isa oglu;

79. Sadikhov Eldar Sabirovich, a family member of mine victim Sadikhov Samir Sabirovich;

80. Family member of mine victim Guliyev Farhad Huseynaga oghlu Guliyev Famil Huseynaga oghlu;

81. Mine victim Hasanov Zamaddin Qalandar oghlu;

82. Abilov Amil Ilyas oghlu, family member of mine victim Abilov Famil Ilyas oghlu;

83. Nuraliyev Ahmadaga Khanbala, a family member of mine victim Nuraliyev Elchin Khanbala;

84. Mine victim Verdiyev Niyamaddin Hikmat oglu;

85. Huseynov Vusal Asif oghlu, family member of mine victim Huseynov Asif Novruz oghlu;

86. Askerov Elnur Asif oglu, a mine victim;

87. Mine victim, Akbarov Vagif Sabir oglu;

88. Mine victim, Abbasov Bakhtiyar Yagub oghlu;

89. Mine victim, Jabbarov Nijat Novruz oghlu;

90. Mine victim, Agalarov Ali Alibaba oghlu;

91. Mine victim, Hasanov Nizameddin Qalandar oghlu;

92. Mine victim, Garayev Sahin Gadir oghlu;

93. Ahmedov Asif Alasgar oglu, victim of a mine;

94. Mine victim, Babayev Ramil Nazim oghlu;

95. Bagrov Elmir Elnur oghlu, a mine victim;

96. Mine victim Hasanov Azad Kamandar oghlu;

97. Alizadeh Samir Buruz oghlu, a mine victim;

98. Mine victim, Agayev Bakhtiyar Hatam oglu;

99. Mammadov Mahir Afran oghlu, victim of a mine;

100. Aliyev Gara Ali oglu, a mine victim;

101. Mine victim Bayramov Elvin Zahir oghlu;

102. Asif Novruz son of Huseynov, a mine victim;

103. Bayramov Rafayil Kochari oglu, victim of a mine;

104. Mine victim Verdiyev Niyamaddin Hikmat oglu;

105. Mine victim Guliyeva Nabat Mikayil girl;

106. Yusifov Elmir Islam oglu, a mine victim;

107. Idrisov Ahmet Shohrat oglu, victim of a mine;

108. Mammadov Vugar Magsud oghlu, a mine victim;

109. Huseynov Gilman Hidayat oglu, a mine victim;

110. Mine victim Najafov Parviz Sozaly oglu;

111. Balakishiyev Tofig Hajimirza oghlu, victim of landmine.

