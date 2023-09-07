Azerbaijani Army thwarts another Armenian provocation in Aghdam direction

7 September 2023 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

On September 7, at about 10:05, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trench roads in order to approach the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

It was recently prevented illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trench roads in order to approach the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Kalbajar district.

