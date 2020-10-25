By Trend

A funeral service for 13-year-old Artur Mayakov, who died due to the Armenian terror, is being held at the Russian Orthodox Church in Azerbaijan’s ccGanja city, Trend reports.

The leadership of the Mayor’s Office of Ganja city, representatives of the Russian community, and other residents of the city are taking part in the farewell ceremony.

Russian citizen Artur Mayakov, who was wounded due to Armenia's missile strike on Ganja on Oct. 17, died on Oct. 24.

Since Oct. 4, 2020, as a result of the war crimes committed by Armenia against the civilian population of Ganja, 26 civilians have died and more than 120 people have been injured.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

