AZAL introduces new campaign to several destinations in Türkiye

27 February 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is introducing a new discount campaign to several destinations in Türkiye.

This offer allows to purchase tickets at special prices for the following Turkish destinations: Istanbul (serving both Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gokçen Airport), Antalya, Ankara, Izmir, and Trabzon.

The campaign is dedicated to one of the pre-holiday Tuesdays leading up to Novruz – also known as "Su çərşənbəsi" (the Tuesday of Water). Discounted rates apply to ticket purchases made on February 27, with travel dates valid between April 1 and May 31, 2024, excluding peak travel periods.

When flying to Istanbul via its new airport, one-way tickets can be purchased for ₼219 and round-trip tickets for ₼309. Through Sabiha Gokçen Airport, one-way tickets cost ₼129, with round-trip tickets at ₼258. For flights to Antalya, one-way tickets are ₼219, and round-trip tickets are ₼309. Travel to Ankara, Izmir, and Trabzon can be booked at ₼129 for one way and ₼258 for round trip.

The ticket prices for these destinations include airport taxes. The number of discounted tickets is limited.

Please note that checked baggage is not included in the ticket price, but passengers are allowed to carry hand luggage weighing up to 10 kg.

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.

Enjoy this opportunity to buy discounted tickets and plan your trip to Türkiye during the spring season.

--

