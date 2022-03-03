By Trend

Due to the closure of Iasi International Airport for technical reasons, the departure of the next AZAL evacuation flight from Romania has been rescheduled for tomorrow - March 3, at 11:00 am local time (13:00 Baku time), Trend reports citing AZAL.

The arrival of the evacuation flight of Azerbaijan Airlines with compatriots on board in Baku is scheduled for 16:00 local time.

We ask all passengers to follow the latest flight information on the pages of the airline's official accounts on social networks and in the media.

On the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AZAL will operate daily evacuation flights to evacuate compatriots who wish to return to their homeland in connection with the events in Ukraine. Landing on evacuation flights for Azerbaijani citizens is free.

