The national air carrier of Azerbaijan is opening the tickets sale of for special flights operated from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to London Heathrow Airport (IATA: LHR).

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Airline: www.azal.az

AZAL will start operating flights to the capital of Great Britain from May 15, once a week (on Saturdays), and from May 25, the frequency of flights on the Baku-London-Baku route will increase to be performed twice a week (on Tuesdays and Saturdays).

The sale of tickets is subject to special conditions.

Passengers traveling on Baku-London flights should:

have the right to enter the UK. The entry requirement of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-uk

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take a COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics

Also, all passengers visiting the UK must test for COVID-19 test twice after arrival - on days two and eight of being in the UK. The coronavirus tests must be booked in advance before traveling by filling out the form on the government website.

Passengers traveling on London-Baku flights should:

check their right of entry to Azerbaijan or hold a permanent residence permit in the country. The list of categories of persons allowed to enter the country is available at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the test results which will be verified at the check-in counters. A list of recommended laboratories in the UK that are approved for COVID-19 testing can be found at: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan

in accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving by these flights in Baku will be required to observe the regime of self-isolation within 14 calendar days from the date of arrival.

Passengers of both directions should: