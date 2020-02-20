By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan will launch its first e-learning platform for the representatives of foreign tourism companies, local media reported.

The e-learning platform will provide online information about the country's new tourism opportunities to foreign companies involved in organizing and selling tour packages to Azerbaijan, the State Tourism Agency reported.

The platform will showcase tourist attractions, historical sites, culture, cuisine, cultural heritage, architecture, nature, climate, population, language, national holidays, customs and traditions of Azerbaijan in audio and video formats, as well as in writing.

At the end of the course, participants who successfully prove their knowledge will be awarded a certificate.

Presentation of the online platform will be held as part of the Travel Business Azerbaijan 2020 forum to be held at the Baku Convention Center on April 29.

Registration of companies operating in the field of tourism and hospitality continues, and more than 400 local and foreign companies have already confirmed their registration.

The event will bring together travel agencies and tour operators from Europe, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, business tourism companies and representatives of various airlines, as well as local tourism companies.

More than 1,000 participants from 50 countries, including the Middle East and Europe, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, India, Pakistan, Japan and Korea, are expected to attend the event organized by the State Tourism Agency together with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

Currently, more than 150 local travel companies, hotels, and tourism industry representatives, including those engaged in active recreational tourism (horseback riding, golf, skiing, off-road tours, etc.), have confirmed their participation.

The event will include B2B (Business to Business) meetings and seminars where companies will be able to present their services.

Travel Business Azerbaijan 2020 will be held in the country for the first time, becoming the largest travel event in the region and serving as an important platform for promoting the country's tourism potential.

Both local and foreign companies can register for the forum online at https://travelbusiness.az/.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz