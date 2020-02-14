By Trend

As many as 226,200 people from 136 countries arrived in Azerbaijan in January 2020, which is 18.1 percent more than in January 2019, Trend reports with reference to the country's State Statistical Committee.

About 30 percent of the total number of tourists came from Russia, 28.2 percent - from Georgia, 10.6 percent - from Turkey, 5.8 percent - from Iran, 3.2 percent - from Saudi Arabia, 2.3 percent - from the UAE, 2.1 percent - to India, 1.8 percent - from Ukraine and Kuwait each, 1.4 percent - from Kazakhstan and Pakistan each, 1.1 - Turkmenistan, 0.9 percent - Iraq, 0.8 percent - the UK and Israel each, 7.7 percent - from other countries, 0.1 percent - stateless persons.

According to the committee, 71.1 percent of those arrived in Azerbaijan in January 2020 were men, while women accounted for only 28.9 percent.

The largest increase was observed in the tourist flow from Saudi Arabia, which was equal to 4.2 times. The number of tourists from Israel has also increased significantly - 2.6 times.

Also, there was increase in the number of tourists from India (80.2 percent), Kuwait (73.3 percent), Bahrain (69.8 percent), Malaysia (62.5 percent), China (54 percent), Hungary (42.9 percent) , Belarus (29.5 percent), Moldova (28.6 percent), Japan (26.6 percent), Iran (26.4 percent), South Korea (21.7 percent), Ukraine (21.1 percent), Russia (20.4 percent), Kazakhstan (19.6 percent) and Pakistan (15.3 percent).

Moreover, the number of arrivals from the Gulf countries increased by 21.2 percent to 34,600, from the CIS countries - by 20.4 percent to 80,900 people. The number of guests from the EU increased slightly, by 1 percent, and amounted to almost 6,000 people.

According to the committee, 64.1 percent of tourists who arrived in Azerbaijan in January 2020 used the rail and road transport, 35 percent opted for air transport, while only 0.9 percent traveled by water transport.

