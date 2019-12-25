By Trend

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) will operate in an intensive mode during the upcoming New Year and the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis (Dec. 31), AZAL spokesman Pasha Kesamanski told Trend Dec. 25.

Kesamanski said that all the personnel and structures of the airline and the airport will work in an enhanced mode.

AZAL is the flag carrier and largest airline of Azerbaijan. Based in Baku, adjacent to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the carrier operates to destinations across Asia, the CIS, Europe and the US.

Azerbaijan Airlines is a member of the International Air Transport Association.

