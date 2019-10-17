Art of Wine

Renowned for its ancient history, rich culture and traditions, exceptional hospitality, and picturesque nature, Georgia has always been an appealing country for the tourists visiting Eurasia; yet over the recent years its popularity has sharply increased and the country has made a name for itself as being one of, if not the most eclectic tourist attractions world-wide.

Tourists fascinated by authentic Georgian cuisine and wine often choose Kakheti, a true wine region of Georgia as their primary destination. Indeed, a trip to Kakheti, where wine grapes have been cultivated for 8 000 years, is a great way to experience the passion of Georgian hospitality, learn more about local wine-making traditions, discover gorgeous ancient historic cities and picturesque monasteries and, of course, taste authentic Georgian food and wine!

Lopota Lake Resort & Spa

Surrounded by breath-taking nature and mesmerizing landscapes, Lopota Lake Resort & Spa is a resort hotel located in the heart of beautiful Kakheti. The resort, having exceptional setting, embraces numerous attractions and offers countless opportunities for adventure. Rich in venues and facilities, Lopota Lake Resort & Spa is perfectly positioned to welcome not only leisure, but also family and corporate travelers. Built around the private natural lake, Lopota Lake Resort & Spa has a huge recreational area that includes outdoor pools and indoor pool with sauna, jacuzzi and steam room, restaurants, outdoor bungalows and bars, basketball and volleyball courts, jogging/bicycle path, fishing area, stable and horse-riding area, spa, and many other entertaining facilities for adults and children.

Château Buera – Fusion of Tradition & Modernity

Located on the territory of the resort, Château Buera is a recently-opened venue for wine-lovers. Although Château Buera, with its contemporary interior design looks modern from outside, inside it preserves all the ancient traditions of Georgian wine production. Guests are invited to enjoy the epic views to the Caucasus Mountains while sipping the wine of amazing quality; to take a tour in the wine cellar, where wine is produced according to traditional Georgian and also, European methods; and to taste delicious fusion cuisine. Not only that, Château Buera, offering wine seminars and culinary masterclasses, is a unique platform for networking for peoples from around the world.

Colorful Memories to Take Back Home

Lopota Lake Resort & Spa invites guests to wine tours outside Château Buera in local wineries and family wine cellars in Kakheti; however, wine is definitely one of, but not the only area of attraction. For those who enjoy active lifestyle, Lopota Lake Resort & Spa offers numerous leisure activities and adventures such as Quadro tours, jeep tours, air balloon and helicopter tours, horse-back riding tours, eco-hiking tours, and etc. Guests who are eager to explore the rich cultural heritage of Georgia are offered a range of cultural tours to ancient cities, monasteries, museums and fortresses of the Kakheti region. Daring travelers, willing to go beyond the Kakheti region to explore the wilderness of the Georgian mountains and unique medieval architecture are invited to a two-day tour to Tusheti, a pristine remote region in the Caucasus Mountain.

What Parents’ Dreams Are Made Of

Parents might sometimes imagine traveling with children daunting; this might be the case somewhere else, but not at Lopota Lake Resort & Spa, offering numerous joint entertaining activities for parents and children who are looking for an unforgettable adventure. Parents can enjoy fishing, hiking, bicycling, and horse-back riding with children, attend outdoor movie-screening sessions, breathe in the unspoiled air of the forest in the picnic area and etc. Moreover, Kids’ Club is a specific area where children are engaged in diverse amusing activities with friendly entertainers, while parents are free to enjoy their private time on the territory.

Exotic Forest Spa – Reflection of Nature

Modern minimalist Lopota Forest Spa, embraced by woods and having panoramic views to Lopota Lake is one of the most exotic must-visit places on the territory of the resort. Lopota Forest Spa offers guests an incredible opportunity to go through different kinds of facial and body revitalization procedures while enjoying mesmerizing views to the lake and provides them with personalized detoxicating nutrition therapy and diet menu from the resorts’ organic farm.

Perfect Spaces for Perfect Events

Lopota Lake Resort & Spa includes indoor conference halls, outdoor event spaces, and Château Buera, having a terrace lounge with beautiful views to the Caucasus Mountains that are ideally designed for weddings, open-air banquets, business meetings, retreats, corporate, sports and festive events. The resort, having extensive experience in hosting all types of social gatherings has a team of experts that provides guests with personalized services to make each and every occasion unforgettable.

No matter whether you are a passer-by traveler or an aspirant sommelier, whether you travel with business partners or children, whether you are fascinated by Georgian authentic food or picturesque landscapes, don’t miss a chance to visit Lopota Lake Resort & Spa, the place where you can enjoy it all!