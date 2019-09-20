By Trend

On Sept. 19, at a meeting with members of the Business Events Industry Alliance of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, a decision was made to create a working group, Trend reports.

At the preliminary stage, a working group of ten representatives will support the creation of new business tourism products.

Speaking at the event, Ivo Franschitz, an Austrian expert in the field of business events, noted that joint and coordinated activities between the members, the proper use of internal resources will increase the number of people visiting Azerbaijan with business intentions.

The Business Events Industry Alliance was officially presented July 11.

The purpose of the Alliance is to organize and conduct international congresses, conferences, forums and business meetings in Azerbaijan.

