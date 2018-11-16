Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) has commented on the reports that a plane en route from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport to Russia’s Penza city nearly collided with a plane, owned by AZAL, flying from Baku to Russia’s Vnukovo International Airport.

There was no threat to the AZAL aircraft in this situation, the airline told Trend Nov. 16.

“The aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was following the instructions of air traffic control specialists at flight level 260, started descending for landing only at the command of a dispatcher at the Vnukovo International Airport,” AZAL said in a message. “At this time, another aircraft en route to Penza, which kept flight level 250, started to gain altitude at the command as well.”

“Since the flight vectors of both planes showed that they were moving in opposite directions, the dispatcher went on issuing the commands,” the message said. “The traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS) of our aircraft indicated no threat to flight safety in this situation.”

The airline stressed that such moments occur periodically at different airports in the world due to the high density of traffic.

Earlier, the Russian media reported that a plane en route from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport to Penza almost collided with a plane flying from Baku to the Vnukovo International Airport.

