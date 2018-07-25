By Laman Ismayilova

Travel to the culinary and cultural world for tourists from the U.S. has been organized in Azerbaijan.

The initiator of this excursion held for the first time for American travelers is Farida Buyur, the author of the book "Pomegranate and saffron: A Culinary Journey to Azerbaijan", thanks to which she was awarded international awards by this book.

Culinary excursion starting from Baku has been continued in Guba, Ismayilli, Gabala, Sheki, Gakh and Balakan. The travel program included familiarization and study of residential areas such as Khinalig, Krasnaya Sloboda (Red Town), Lahij, Ivanovka, Nij and Ilisu, which have a rich culture and culinary tradition.

The purpose of the tour was to get acquainted with the features of Azerbaijani cuisine and culture. The program includes private culinary classes by chief cooks, food markets and wine establishments, excursions to historic sites and museums, art workshops, meetings with artists and other cultural events.

President of the Culinary Historians of Southern California Institute Charles Perri and other representatives of the organization, professors and amateur researchers from culinary and cultural spheres attended the event. It was their first visit to Azerbaijan.

Members of the group admired the hospitality of Azerbaijani people and the diversity of national culture and expressed their desire to visit the country once again.

Farida Buyuran is also the author of a popular blog "azcookbook.com". Her book “Pomegranates and Saffron: A Culinary Journey to Azerbaijan" was published twice in 2014-2015. The first 336-page book about Azerbaijani cuisine, published in English, offers 200 recipes for snacks and soups, soups, dough, meat, vegetables, egg dishes, bread dishes, pilaf, drinks and desserts adapted to prepare in Western countries.

Azerbaijan’s cuisine is one of the most vibrant and colorful cuisines in the world.

National cuisine employs a range of herbs, meat and vegetables. Fresh herbs, including mint, coriander, dill, basil, parsley, tarragon, leek, chive, thyme, marjoram, green onion, and watercress are very popular and often accompany main dish.

Dolma, bozbash, bozartma, Shish kebab, piti, pilaf, and govurma are unique dishes of national cuisine.

Shakh Pilaf (Crown pilaf) is the signature dish of national cuisine. The name of this dish is derived from its shape which resembles the crown of a Medieval Eastern ruler. It is traditionally presented as the main dish at wedding ceremonies in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan also attracts all those who have a sweet tooth.

There are more than 30 varieties of Azerbaijani pastries that use unique ingredients such as poppy seeds, walnuts, almonds, sesame seeds, ginger, and cardamom, which make the treats spicy and especially tasty.

Pakhlava, shekerbura, and badambura, symbols of the Novruz holiday, are among the most famous Azerbaijani sweets.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz