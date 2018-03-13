Buta Airways will launch direct flights to the popular resort of Turkey - Alanya starting from June 7, 2018.

The minimum fare for Baku-Alanya flight (Gazipasha airport) like for other destinations of the Airline, will cost 29 euros (one way). Flights will be carried out twice a week – on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Air tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Airline, as well as at sales offices.

Being a low-cost airline, the minimum fare of Buta Airways offers additional services such as carriage of baggage, hand luggage, hot onboard meals, check-in at the airport, as well as seat selection in the airplane on a paid basis.

Alanya is a beautiful eastern city on the Mediterranean coast and at the same time an affordable resort in Turkey, where you can relax from spring to autumn. Warm sea sparkling with different shades, amazing Blue Flag beaches, magnificent landscapes, interesting centuries-old history, water entertainments, as well as a bright nightlife will make tourists remember their vacation here for a long time.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

