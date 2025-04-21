Zira FC player goes down in history of Azerbaijani championships

21 April 2025 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Magsad Isayev, a footballer for Zira FC, has went down in the Azerbaijani football history, Azernews reports.

He has achieved a significant milestone by playing in his 250th match in the Azerbaijani championships. This memorable achievement took place during the 31st round of the season, where his team faced off against Sumqayit FC at home, winning the match 3:1.

At 31 years old, Isayev has shown incredible dedication and skill throughout his career, standing out as a strong defender.

Over the course of these 250 games in the Azerbaijan Premier League, he has contributed to his team not just defensively, but also offensively, scoring a total of 6 goals.

His performance has earned him a place among the elite players in the league, making him the 76th footballer in the history of the national championships to reach the impressive milestone of playing 250 or more matches.

Throughout his career, Magsad Isayev has donned the jerseys of several clubs, showcasing his versatility and talent. He started at Neftchi FC, where he played 75 matches, before moving to Shamakhi FC, where he scored 1 goal in 6 appearances. His journey continued at Sabah FC, contributing 1 goal in 39 matches, followed by 20 appearances for Sabail FC. He also had a significant spell at Gabala FC, netting 3 goals in 61 matches, before joining Zira FC, where he has played 49 games and scored 1 goal.

Isayev made his Azerbaijan Premier League debut on November 30, 2013, in a match between Sumgayit FC and Neftchi FC which ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of Neftchi.

Since then, he has grown as a player and has become a vital part of every team he has played for.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.