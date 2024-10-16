Azerbaijani female boxer secures bronze at European Championships

16 October 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Marjona Savriyeva has secured a bronze medal by advancing to the semifinals of the EUBC U23 Men and Women Boxing Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

She is set to compete against Poland's Dominika Kuczewska in the 50kg semifinal. The championships will continue until October 21.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licenced youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

