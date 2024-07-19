Azerbaijan, Montenegro sign MoU to develop basketball [PHOTOS]

19 July 2024 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF) and Montenegro Basketball Federation (MBF) have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Azernews reports.

The document was signed by ABF Vice-President Farrukh Mahmudov and MBF President Jelena Dubljevic.

The MoU envisages the exchange of experience between federations, development of children's and youth basketball, and bringing the leagues of different age groups to a higher quality state.

A mutual agreement was also reached on the establishment of strong relations regarding the experience exchange programs of coaches and local players.

After the document signing ceremony, will covers the years 2024-2026, Jelena Dubljevic met with the 16-year-old basketball players who were successful in European Championship. The meeting took place at Azerbaijan Technical University.

Congratulating the coaches and players of the U-16 team, the MBA president wished them success in future competitions and careers.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku.

In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at Novruz- 2010 International basketball tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The team won one gold and one silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.

