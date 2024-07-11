Azerbaijani gymnasts to participate in int'l tournament [PHOTOS]

11 July 2024 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnasts will demonstrate their skills at the International Trampoline, DMT and Tumbling competition SCALABISCUP, Azernews reports.

The gymnastics tournament will take place in Santarém, Portugal on July 11-13.

Tofig Aliyev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizada and Aleksey Karatashov will represent country at the tournament.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

