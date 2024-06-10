Azerbaijan women's national basketball team wins qualifying round

10 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The women's 3x3 basketball team of Azerbaijan won the qualification stage of the European Cup.

According to Azernews, the national team achieved this by defeating Cyprus in the final with a score of 21:12. With this, the national team has qualified for the final stage of the European Cup.

It should be noted that the strongest 3x3 basketball teams in Europe will participate in the European Cup games, which will be held in Vienna, the capital of Austria, on August 22-25.



