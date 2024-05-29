Azerbaijani U20 freestyle wrestlers earn seven medals at Skhireli Cup 2024

29 May 2024 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani U20 freestyle wrestlers have earned seven medals, inducing three golds at the Skhireli Cup 2024 held in Georgia, Azernews reports.

Vasif Baghirov, Musa Verdiyev, and Ramik Heybatov secured gold medals for Azerbaijan, Jamal Abbasov won a silver, while Ahmad Ahmadli, Emin Gojayev and Sadig Mustafazade clinched bronze medals in the tournament.

Skhireli Cup 2024 held in Georgia gathered teams from Georgia, Azerbaijan, the USA, Kazakhstan and Iran.

Azerbaijan was represented at the tournament by seven wrestlers.

International category judges Khazar Allahverdiyev and Eldar Bayramov ensured fairness at the Shkhireli Cup.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

