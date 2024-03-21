UEFA appoints Azerbaijani referee inspector of game Kazakhstan-Hungary match

21 March 2024 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

International level judge-inspector Babek Guliyev received another appointment from UEFA.

Azernews reports, citing Idman.biz that he will be the referee inspector of the Kazakhstan-Hungary game within the qualifying round of the European Championship among U-21 football players.

The match will be held on March 26 at 18:00 at the Almaty Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, the capital of Kazakhstan.

---

