Former FIFA referee Alexey Spirin dies at 72

10 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Former chairman of the Inspection Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) and former FIFA referee Alexey Spirin has passed away at the age of 72, Azernews reports.

It is noted that Spirin died on January 31. «The Russian Football Union expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of Alexey Spirin», - the statement said.

Spirin was the youngest FIFA referee (at 35 years old) in the history of Soviet football. He officiated over 50 international matches at club and national team levels, worked at the first leg of the UEFA Cup final in 1991, matches of the 1990 World Cup in Italy, the 1992 European Championship in Sweden, and the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul. After retiring as a referee, he worked in various positions within the RFU, including as general secretary, and also headed the RFU Inspection Committee.

---

