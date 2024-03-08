Azerbaijan hosts FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competitions

8 March 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is currently the venue for the FIG World Cup's second day of artistic gymnastics competitions, Azernews reports.

Today, male gymnasts will showcase their skills on the pommel horse, bars, and vault, while female gymnasts will perform floor exercises and routines on the balance beam.

Azerbaijan's representation in the men's competition includes Ivan Tikhonov participating in multiple events, Rasul Ahmadzada on the pommel horse and bars, and Mansum Safarov on the horizontal bar and floor exercises. In the women's competition, Nazanin Teymurova will compete in vault, balance beam, and floor exercises.

This World Cup, taking place from March 7 to 10, at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, boasts the participation of approximately 300 athletes from 67 countries. It serves as a crucial qualifying event for the 2024 Olympic Games, with ten sets of awards to be presented post-competition. Additionally, the gymnasts with the highest performance scores will receive the prestigious AGF Trophy.