Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation starts new season of int'l competitions

24 January 2024 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) will start the new season of international competitions in February.

FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup is the first competition to be organized by the federation in 2024, Azernews reports.

National Gymnastics Arena will play host to FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup on February 23-25.

The gymnastics competitions will qualify for the Olympic Games Paris-2024 in the Individual program.

Gymnasts representing 32 countries in Trampoline Gymnastics and 6 in Tumbling will perform in the tournament.

At the competitions, organized in the Individual & Synchronized programs, Azerbaijan will be represented by gymnasts - Seljan Mahsudova (women) and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev and Mehdi Aliyev (men).

Since 2013, Trampoline Gymnastics has been actively developing in Azerbaijan. The upcoming competition will be the seventh World Cup organized by the country in Trampoline Gymnastics.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, Bilal Gurbanov will compete in the Tumbling competition.

More information about the competition will be regularly updated on the official website of the federation.

Spectators wishing to watch the exciting performances of athletes during the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, can obtain tickets online at iTicket.az and from the city ticket offices.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz