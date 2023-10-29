National karate fighter becomes three-time world karate champion

29 October 2023 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani female karate fighter Irina Zaretska has claimed her third world title as she triumphed in the World Senior Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.

She secured the title in the women’s 68kg weight class thanks to a 4-3 win over Swiss Elena Quirici, Azernews reports.

Irina Zaretska is a three-time gold medalist in the women's 68 kg event at the World Karate Championships (2018, 2021 and 2023). Zaretsky is also a two-time gold medalist in this event at the Islamic Solidarity Games (2017 and 2022) and the European Games (2015 and 2023).

Founded in 1994, the Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships. The list of strong national karate fighters include a five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.

--

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz