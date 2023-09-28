Kamran Nabizade elected president of Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation [PHOTOS]

28 September 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation hosted an extraordinary general meeting on September 28.

The event, held in the administrative building of the Youth and Sports Ministry, started with the playing of the Azerbaijani National Anthem, Azernews reports.

The memory of the martyrs, who lost their lives for Azerbaijan`s freedom, was commemorated with a minute of silence.

First, the Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov greeted the participants of the conference and wished them success.

A report on the activities of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation was heard, opinions and suggestions were voiced.

Additions and changes to the Charter of the Federation were also adopted by voting. One of them was changing the name of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation. It was decided to officially name the Institution Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation.

Then new elections were held for the leadership of the federation. Director General of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation Kamran Nabizade was elected the new president of the federation. Firdovsi Umudov and Mirsamed Movsumzade were also elected as vice-presidents of the federation at the meeting.

President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Kamran Nabizade spoke about the future activities and future plans of the organization.

At the end of the event, the Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade made a speech and wished success to the newly elected leadership of the federation.

