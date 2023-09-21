National freestyle wrestler qualified for Paris Olympic Games

21 September 2023 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov (97kg) has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Magomedov secured the Olympic berth after defeating Georgian Givi Matcharashvili (6-1) in the semifinals of the World Championships held in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, Azernews reports.

Magomedkhan Magomedov is a Russian-Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler, who is the Champion of Azerbaijan (2021) and Europe (2022), bronze medalist of the World Championship (2022), silver medalist of the European Championship (2023).

In 2021, he became the winner of the Ivan Yarygin Grand Prix held in Russia. In 2022, he won the European Championship in Budapest, defeating Baytsaev in the final.

The freestyle wrestler also became the bronze medalist of the World Championships in Belgrade, after defeating Mohammad Hussein Mohammadian (Iran).

The 2024 Summer Olympics (Paris-2024) will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city (after London) to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling and other sports as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.



