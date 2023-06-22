Azerbaijani sportmen claim for medals at European Games [PHOTOS]

22 June 2023 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

The third European Games has solemnly started in Poland. The opening ceremony took place at Henik Reiman stadium in Krakow, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony in the stadium with a total capacity of 33 thousand 326 spectators took place in front of full stands. All tickets for the event were sold a month in advance.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Olympic Committee participated in the event.

A parade of flags was held as part of the opening ceremony. Azerbaijani flag was carried by fencer Barat Guliyev and archer Yaylagul Ramazanova. They were accompanied by the chef de mission of the team, head of Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov, athletes and officials.

The Azerbaijani sportsmen will compete in 5 different cities of Poland during the third European Games. Only the athletes who will participate in the competitions in Krakow participated in the official transition.

The torch of the competition was also lit at the opening ceremony. Three local athletes performed this task at the stadium in Krakow.

The opening ceremony ended with spectacular fireworks display.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries will compete in the 2023 European Games for 253 sets of medals in 29 categories. Azerbaijan is represented in Poland by 101 athletes in 14 sports, including archery, badminton, beach soccer, boxing, fencing, judo, karate, muay thai, kickboxing, shooting, taekwondo, triathlon, etc.

It should be noted that the European Games were inaugurated in Azerbaijan in 2015. The multi-sport event featured almost 6,000 athletes from 50 countries competing in 30 sports, including 15 summer Olympic and 2 non-Olympic sports. The 2nd European Games were held in Minsk four years later.

