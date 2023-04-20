Maria Stadnik defeats her opponents at European Wrestling Championship

20 April 2023 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Maria Stadnik (50 kg) has defeated her opponents at European Wrestling Championship held in Zagreb, Croatia.

She won over the Turkish Evin Demirhan (14:4) and the French Julie Sabatie ( 9:3), Azernews reports.

Maria Stadnik will wrestle with Ana Lukasiak from Poland on the way to the final.

Meanwhile, Elnura Mammadova (55 kg) defeated Lithuanian Laura Stanelite in the qualifying round (13:3). She will face Romanian European champion Andreea Ana in the quarter finals.

Alyona Kolesnik (59 kg) will face Yuliya Tkach (Ukraine) in the semi-finals. Earlier, she won over the Italian Morena de Vita.

Earlier, freestyle wrestlers Haji Aliyev and Aliabbas Rzazade won gold medals for Azerbaijan, while Muhammadkhan Magomedov (97 kg) captured the silver medal.

The European Championship held in Zagreb will last until April 23.

---

