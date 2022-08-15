Achievements of Azerbaijani sportsmen outcome of hard work & love for nation

15 August 2022 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Mazahir Afandiyev,

Member of the Milli Majlis

of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On August 9, 2022, ahead of the official opening ceremony of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, President Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met athletes representing Azerbaijan.

Meetings of this kind, which have already become traditional, are a vivid example of the great attention and care of the country's leadership for the development of our sport and the athletes waving our flag all around the world.

The Islamic Solidarity Games with the participation of athletes from the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are considered the largest international sports, friendship, and solidarity events in the Muslim world. The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games were held on May 12–22, 2017, in one of the most beautiful cities in the Muslim world, Baku, and were arranged by Organizing Committee under the leadership of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

In 2017, Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva announced at the closing ceremony of the Games that Turkiye would host the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

In general, during the modern period of independence, Azerbaijan's top leadership plays a special role in popularizing and promoting world sports, as well as uniting our athletes into an organization. Intense and major achievements have been achieved in Azerbaijani sports since the election of President Ilham Aliyev as the President of the National Olympic Committee.

The organization and holding of the first European Games in the world are one of the biggest contributions of Azerbaijan to world sports policy. It was Mehriban Aliyeva who was entrusted with the chairmanship of the organizing committee, established by the order of President Ilham Aliyev, dated January 17, 2013, to hold this major sports festival in Azerbaijan at the highest level.

The European Games were organized for the first time in world history. And Mehriban Aliyeva, who is well-known among Europeans, deserving, loved by the people, and knowledgeable about public administration, who was able to organize games that combined Azerbaijan's national characteristics and present a good presentation to a global audience, ensured that the first European Games would be held in Azerbaijan in 2015 at a high level.

Mehriban Aliyeva established herself as a statesman and a person who successfully managed a significant mission at a high level as well as successfully exercised management in the growth of society.

In her speech during the official opening ceremony of the European Games in 2015, Mehriban Aliyeva noted that this great holiday is the victory of independent Azerbaijan, every citizen of Azerbaijan, which demonstrated not only the organization of the event at the highest level, but also the potential, the power of Azerbaijan, the will of the people, and love for leadership.

The fact that the entire world greeted this significant event testified to the tireless activity of the organizing committee chaired by Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as her attachment to the Motherland in managing the great mission and purposeful steadfastness in public administration.

The holding of the next 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in the fraternal Turkish Republic is of particular importance for Azerbaijan, and, as the president of Azerbaijan said at a meeting with athletes representing our country, Turkey is also home to Azerbaijan and creates additional opportunities for achieving great success.

These important sporting events serve to promote Azerbaijani culture, art, and cuisine around the world, especially in light of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan's significant contributions to the growth of Azerbaijani culture. The election of Mehriban Aliyeva in 1995 as the head of the Azerbaijan Culture Friends Foundation and her tireless work still adequately promote all the traditions of Azerbaijan in the modern world.

The valor of the heroic sons of Azerbaijan under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Great military leader Ilham Aliyev in the Second Karabakh-Patriotic War revealed the great potential of Azerbaijani culture and sports, as well as the young generation of Azerbaijan.

The participation of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva together with President Ilham Aliyev, in unforgettable historical, cultural, and social events in our native Karabakh is once again a real manifestation of the purposeful philosophy of the ideas expressed during the official opening ceremony of the European Games 2015.

