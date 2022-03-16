By Trend

The award ceremony for winners of the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in the age category of juniors has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The winners in the all-around were determined.

The first place was taken by Madina Damirova, the second - by Govhar Ibrahimova, and the third place - by Maryam Aliyeva.

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on March 16-17 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. In total, 41 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport Club, Republican Complex Sports School representing Baku, as well as athletes from Khirdalan’s Zirve Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir will compete in the Championship.

---

