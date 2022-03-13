By Trend

Athletes from Belgium Brem Roettger and Helena Heyens, performing as part of the mixed pair, took first place at the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in the balance exercise program, Trend reports.

The result of the athletes of the mixed pair was 29.360 points.

In second place is the mixed pairs - Natasha Hutchinson and Dylan Howells (Great Britain, 28.940 points), in third place is the mixed duo - Daniel Blintsov and Pia Schutze (Germany, 28.940 points).

Azerbaijani gymnasts Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli took fourth place with a score of 28.860 points.

The Azerbaijani national team has three medals at the World Championship - "silver", won by Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seidli, and two "bronze" medals, which were won by Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev.

On March 10-13, the 28th World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world take part in the championship.

At competitions, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups present balance, tempo and combined exercises.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz