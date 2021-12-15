By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Judo Cup and the U18 Championships have been held in Baku.

The judo competitions were held at the Emergency Situations Ministry's Sports-Health Club.

Over 360 judokas from 33 teams took part in the competition held by Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Baku City Youth and Sports Department.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations' judo team showed the highest results under the guidance of an employee of the Sports and Health Club Farid Aghakishiyev and coaches Arzu Akhundov and Rasim Aliyev.

Agshin Maharramov (90 kg) and Khadija Bakhishli (63 kg) among juniors won silver medals in four tournaments.

The bronze medals came from Nazir Talibov (60 kg), Karim Allahverdiyev (81 kg) and Fidan Gasimova (52 kg).

The judokas were awarded diplomas and medals from Azerbaijan Judo Federation and the Baku City Youth and Sports Department.

Furthermore, Colonel Fuzuli Musayev, Chief of the Sports and Health Club met with the judoka and fished them further success.

Next, the judo team will take part in Odivelas Grand Prix 2022 in Portugal.

