By Trend

The European Judo Championship has ended in the capital of the Czech Republic – Prague, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation told Trend.

On the last day of the championship, three more Azerbaijani judokas won medals. So, Irina Kindzerska (+78 kg) won a silver medal, Mammadali Mehtiyev (-90 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (-100 kg) won bronze medals.

Thus, Azerbaijani judokas won five medals at the European Championship. In the previous days of the championship, Orhan Safarov (-66 kg) grabbed gold while Rustam Orujev (-73 kg) - bronze.

Some 345 athletes from 40 European countries took part in the European Judo Championship.