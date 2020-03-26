By Trend

The team of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), coaches and athletes of the national teams in rhythmic gymnastics, male and female gymnastics, tumbling and a trampoline, as well as medical staff, transferred a part of their salaries in the amount of 20,000 manat ($11,764) to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to the AGF.

Every day, except Saturday and Sunday, morning exercises are held for citizens of all age groups in the official AGF Instagram page, said in AGF’s statement.

---

