The morning session of the fourth day of the track and field athletics competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) has completed, Trend reports on July 25.

During the morning session, athletes were competing in the 100-meter hurdles, 800-meter runs, high jump, shot put, javelin throw and all-around athletics competitions.

Swiss athlete Ditayi Kambundyi, Spanish athlete Aitana Radsma, German athlete Francis Schuster, Polish athlete Marika Majewski, French athlete Leah Wendom, Italian athlete Martina Juzzi, Austrian athlete Johan Planck and Finnish athlete Tanya Kokkonen reached the finals in the 100-meter hurdles competitions.

The winners in the men's 800 meter race were: Spanish athlete David Carranza, Polish athlete Christoph Roznicki, athlete from Bosnia and Herzegovina Jovan Rosic, Israeli athlete Utauv Engidav, Estonian athlete Christian Olott, athlete from the Czech Republic Jakub Davidik, Norwegian athlete Tobias Gronstad and Slovakian athlete Filip Revay.

Athlete from Cyprus Styliana Ioannidou, French athlete Lauren Maxwell, Swiss athlete Marithé Engondo, Italian athlete Giada De Martino, Romanian athlete Alesia-Maria Rengle, Russian athlete Adelina Galikova, athlete from the Czech Republic Clara Kreichirikova, Ukrainian athlete Daria Ozerianova, Irish athlete Aoife O'Sullivan, Polish athlete Aleksandra Jankowska, German athlete Luisa Tremel, Finnish athlete Lotta Putkiranta and Israeli athlete Veronika Chaynov will compete in the high jump finals among women.

Twelve athletes reached the finals in the javelin throw competitions among women.

The finals in the 200, 400, 2000 meters, 400 meters hurdles, pole vault, long jump, hammer throws and all-around athletics competitions will be held at the evening session.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

