By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Ilya Grishunin and Ruslan Aghamirov reached the finals in trampoline event of the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku April 14.

Following the qualification, Azerbaijani gymnasts scored 89,425 points.

Russia’s gymnasts Mikhail Melnik and Sergei Azarian, Belarus’s gymnasts Uladzislau Hancharou and Aleh Rabtsau, Portugal’s gymnasts Diogo Ganchinho and Diogo Abreu, France’s gymnasts Allan Morante and Josuah Faroux, Ukraine’s gymnasts Dmytro Sobakar and Anton Davydenko, Sweden’s gymnasts Maans Aaberg and Jonas Nordfors and Poland’s gymnasts Artur Zakrzewski and Lukasz Jaworski also reached the finals.

Today is the third day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku April 14.

The qualifying trampoline event among seniors and juniors, the finals among men's and women's teams in double mini-trampoline event and tumbling event among seniors, as well as semifinals in trampoline event among seniors and juniors will be held today.

Today Azerbaijan will be represented by Ilya Grishunin, Ruslan Aghamirov, Veronika Zemlyanaya, Svetlana Makshtarova and Seljan Magsudova.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

