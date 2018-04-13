By Trend
Gymnast Veronika Zemlyanaya, who represents Azerbaijan hopes to feel the fan support at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.
She said that the most important task at the European Championships is to win a ticket to the 2019 European Games in Minsk.
"To achieve this, we need to reach the finals. In a duet with Svetlana Makshtarova in the synchronized event, we want to win a medal. Personally, reaching the semifinals will also be a big step forward. Surely, we have more chances to win a medal in synchronized exercises. This is not our first competition, we have already won medals. Furthermore, there are fewer competitors and therefore it is easier to pass the qualifications," she said.
She noted that the program of performance was not changed in the synchronized event, but the performance in the individual event was complicated.
"Gymnasts from Russia and Belarus have been and are still among the main competitors. At this home championship, we especially want to see the support of fans because the responsibility is higher and it's more difficult to perform," said Zemlyanaya.
The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.
The qualifying trampoline competitions among seniors, double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors, as well as team finals in double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors and trampoline competitions among seniors will be held today.
More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.