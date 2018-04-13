By Trend

Today is the second day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku April 13.

The qualifying trampoline competitions among seniors, double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors, as well as team finals in double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors and trampoline competitions among seniors will be held today.

Today Azerbaijan will be represented by Ilya Grishunin, Ruslan Aghamirov, Tofig Aliyev, Farid Mustafayev, Elnur Mammadov, Veronika Zemlyanaya, Svetlana Makshtarova and Seljan Magsudova.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

In accordance with the format of the European and World Championships, according to which the competition in the individual event consists of two qualifying rounds, within the championship in the individual event semi-finals will be held before the finals among 24 gymnasts showing the best result in the first round.

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts - for the 2019 European Games.

