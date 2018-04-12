By Trend

Finalists of the double mini-trampoline event have been named at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

Following the qualification, British gymnasts Kirsty Way Ruth Shevelan, Russians Dana Sadkova and Polina Troianova, Swedish gymnast Lina Sjoeberg, Portuguese sportswomen Sara Sousa and Ines Martins, as well as gymnast from Belgium Anna Hulsens reached the finals.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling has today kicked off in Baku.

On the first day of the competition, Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Magsudova, Riyad Abbasov and Mikhail Malkin.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 federations are expected to join the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions will be held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

In accordance with the format of the European and World Championships, according to which the competition in the individual event consists of two qualifying rounds, within the championship in the individual event semi-finals will be held before the finals among 24 gymnasts showing the best result in the first round.

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts - for the 2019 European Games.

---

