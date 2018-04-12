By Trend

The XXVI European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling will start today in Baku.

The Championships will be held in Baku on April 12-15. More than 400 gymnasts are expected to join the Championships.

Both junior and senior competitions will be held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling.

In the first two days of the competitions, qualifications for all types of events both among junior and senior gymnasts as well as finals among teams will be held.

On April 14, gymnasts (junior and senior) will perform in qualifications both in individual and synchronous events.

On the last day of the competitions, medalists will be known in all four types of the gymnastics events (Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline, and Tumbling).

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts - for the 2019 European Games.

