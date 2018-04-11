By Trend

The main task of the Azerbaijani gymnasts at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling to be held in Baku is to show what they can do at the moment, Vladimir Shulikin, head coach of the Azerbaijani trampoline team, told Trend April 10.

He said that Ilya Grishunin and Ruslan Aghamirov will represent Azerbaijan at the European Championships in trampoline competitions among adults.

“They will perform both in individual and synchronous competitions,” the head coach said. “We will try to reach the finals so that the pair can get a ticket to the Minsk 2019 European Games.”

The head coach noted that among the women, Azerbaijan will be represented by Sviatlana Makshtarova and Veronika Zemlyanaya in individual and synchronous competitions.

“They have a little more chances, because, firstly, the number of rivals is smaller,” he said. “I think that they should be among the top five athletes who reached the finals, if everything goes well.”

The head coach noted that Ilya Grishunin will perform with a more complex program in individual trampoline competitions.

Shulikin added that Riyad Abbasov will represent Azerbaijan among junior boys, while Seljan Maqsudova will represent Azerbaijan among junior girls.

“She is 15 years old, but she has a very strong rival from Belarus and two rivals from Russia,” the head coach said, hoping that Maqsudova will be among the top three or five athletes who reached the finals.

Shulikin noted that the decision on Maqsudova’s participation in the double mini-trampoline event hasn’t been made yet.

“She has a microtrauma of her back, and we will monitor her condition,” he said, adding that the trampoline event is more important, because it is an Olympic discipline.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling will be held in Baku on April 12-15. More than 400 gymnasts are expected to join the Championships.

Both junior and senior competitions will be held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling.

In the first two days of the competitions, qualifications for all types of events both among junior and senior gymnasts as well as finals among teams will be held.

On April 14, gymnasts (junior and senior) will perform in qualifications both in individual and synchronous events.

On the last day of the competitions, medalists will be known in all four types of the gymnastics events (Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline, and Tumbling).

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts - for the 2019 European Games.

